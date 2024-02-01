Bridges contributed 30 points (11-20 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 117-110 loss to Chicago.

The 15 boards tied his season high, while the 30 points were his best scoring effort since he dropped 33 on the Wizards on Nov. 22. Bridges has four double-doubles in the last seven games, and through 16 contests in January he averaged an impressive 23.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.9 threes, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.