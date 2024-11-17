Bridges is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee injury management.

Bridges made his return Saturday versus the Bucks following a three-game absence due to a knee injury and posted 19 points (7-15 FG), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 27 minutes. If he's sidelined for the second half of Charlotte's back-to-back set, Tidjane Salaun and Moussa Diabate would be candidates for increased roles.