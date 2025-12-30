Bridges (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.

Bridges sustained a sprained right ankle in the first quarter of Monday's loss to the Bucks and was unable to return. If the 27-year-old forward is ultimately ruled out for Wednesday, Tidjane Salaun and Liam McNeeley are candidates for increased playing time. Bridges has yet to miss a game this season, and he's averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists across 33.6 minutes per tilt in 32 regular-season outings.