Bridges notched 28 points (12-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 42 minutes during Friday's 104-91 loss to Chicago.

The Hornets have endured a fair share of struggles on offense this season, but Bridges has consistently been a bright spot on that end of the court since he made his regular-season debut on Nov. 17. He's been particularly impressive of late, as he's riding a three-game streak with 25 or more points, and he has reached the 20-point mark in six of his last seven outings. Expect him to remain a prominent offensive piece when the Hornets play a rematch with the Bulls on Monday, though Charlotte will be at home this time.