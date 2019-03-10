Bridges totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 loss to Milwaukee.

Bridges had his most productive game in quite some time, ending with 15 points in 26 minutes. The playing time was up, most likely due to the game being a blowout. On the whole, Bridges has been a big disappointment for the Hornets, and from a fantasy perspective, is a non-factor just about everywhere.