Hornets' Miles Bridges: Improved performance Saturday
Bridges totaled 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, and two assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 131-114 loss to Milwaukee.
Bridges had his most productive game in quite some time, ending with 15 points in 26 minutes. The playing time was up, most likely due to the game being a blowout. On the whole, Bridges has been a big disappointment for the Hornets, and from a fantasy perspective, is a non-factor just about everywhere.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Late addition to starting five•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Flirts with double-double Monday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Surprisingly effective off bench•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 17 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 10 points in 20 minutes•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Could be set for increased role•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...