A criminal summons was issued Wednesday for Bridges (suspension) for violating a domestic violence protective order, misdemeanor child abuse and injury to personal property, Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com reports.

According to the copy of the summons that Holmes obtained, the incident in question occurred Oct. 6, when Bridges is alleged to have thrown billiard balls at his former girlfriend's vehicle while their two children were inside, causing damage to the windshield and leaving dents in the car. A hearing pertaining to the matter is scheduled for Nov. 13, four days before Bridges would be eligible to make his 2023-24 debut after he serves the final 10 games of a 30-game suspension he received from the NBA following him pleading no contest last November to a felony domestic violence charge stemming from a June 2022 arrest. Bridges, who sat out the entire 2022-23 season, became a restricted free agent this summer and accepted a $7.9 million qualifying offer to stay with the Hornets. Per the terms of his suspension, Bridges is unable to play in preseason games, and in light of the criminal summons, he may not be available for the Hornets after the final game of the suspension is served Nov. 14.