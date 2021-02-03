Bridges will start Wednesday's game versus Philadelphia, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.
The 22-year-old will make his first start of the season with PJ Washington (foot) sitting out Wednesday. Bridges is averaging 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 25.9 minutes and is now slated for an increased role.
