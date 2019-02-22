Hornets' Miles Bridges: Late addition to starting five
Bridges is a late addition to the starting five in place of Jeremy Lamb for Friday's contest against the Wizards.
There's no word that Lamb is dealing with an injury, so it appears coach James Borrego is just searching for a different look. Friday's game will mark Bridges' first career start. When he sees at least 24 minutes, the rookie averages 10.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 51.6 percent shooting.
