Bridges scored a team-high 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-100 preseason loss to the Raptors.

While he was part of the second unit, Bridges still saw more court time than starting center Cody Zeller (seven points, four boards in 16 minutes), a pattern that could easily continue into the regular season. The Hornets are still trying to figure out their best rotation around new addition Gordon Hayward, but heading into his third NBA season, Bridges should still be a key part of the team's young core.