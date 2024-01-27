Bridges recorded 21 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 138-104 loss to the Rockets.

Bridges has scored 20-plus points in five straight games and has reached that mark in 11 of his last 13 games. He's averaging 23.0 points on 48.9 percent shooting (including 42.5 percent from three on 6.7 attempts), 7.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 37.9 minutes per game in January.