Bridges provided 23 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 129-108 win over Dallas.

The Hornets had a balanced attack Saturday, with five different players scoring at least 17 points and sinking at least three three-pointers, but Bridges led the charge. The 23-year-old has scored in double digits in 13 straight games, averaging 21.5 points, 7.2 boards, 4.8 assists and 2.4 threes over that stretch.