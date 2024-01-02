Bridges produced 26 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 111-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Bridges posted a game-high 26 points while Charlotte operated without Terry Rozier (illness) in addition to ongoing absences from Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back) and LaMelo Ball (ankle). Bridges entered Monday's contest shooting 34.1 percent from the field and 25.6 percent from deep over his last four games, so his efficient showing -- despite being a defensive focal point -- was impressive.