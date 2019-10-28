Hornets' Miles Bridges: Leads team in scoring
Bridges totaled 23 points (8-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Lakers.
The second-year Michigan State product led the way for the Hornets on Sunday, a role that he'll likely share with Terry Rozier moving forward. His starting role is safe, at least until mid-December, when we're expected to see the return of Nicolas Batum (finger). Once he is healthy, he will challenge Bridges for playing time. For now, Bridges is a safe stash in all formats.
