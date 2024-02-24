Bridges logged 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 41 minutes during Friday's 97-84 loss to Golden State.

Although the Hornets are slowly getting back to full health, Bridges as carried the load for the team frequently. He put up his second consecutive double-double in the win, and should remain a high-profile fantasy option despite the poor fortunes of the squad. LaMelo Ball's (ankle) return is imminent, but Bridges' production will not be adversely affected.