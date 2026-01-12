Bridges is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to right knee soreness.

Bridges was recently on the injury report due to a right ankle issue and is now working through a knee injury to the same leg, though he is trending toward being available for Monday's road tilt. If he were to be ruled out, then Tidjane Salaun, Sion James and Grant Williams would be in line for larger roles. Bridges has averaged 19.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 threes over 32.3 minutes per game over his last six outings.