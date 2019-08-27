Hornets coach James Borrego said last month that he's leaning toward starting Bridges at power forward in 2019-20, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bridges saw most of his action at small forward as a rookie and concluded the campaign on a high note while starting at the position over the final 25 games, averaging 9.6 points (on 49 percent shooting from the field), 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.1 minutes. At 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Bridges is somewhat undersized for power forward, but he's worked to add strength this offseason to compensate for the prospect of defending more frequently in the low post. Bridges should be in store for an uptick in minutes while presumably filling a full-time role on the top unit in his sophomore campaign, leaving less playing time to go around for Marvin Wililams, who is expected to transition to a bench role.