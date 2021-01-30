Bridges scored nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go with four rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in Friday's 108-105 win over the Pacers.

Bridges has had a consistent role off the bench for the Hornets recently and had recorded double-digit scoring totals in each of the past three matchups. However, he was slightly less efficient from the floor Friday and fell just short of the mark. Bridges still managed to contribute to the offensive attack with three assists in the win.