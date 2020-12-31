Bridges registered 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Mavericks.

Bridges got off to a slow start to the season, but he has scored in double digits in three straight games while also posting his first double-double of the campaign in this contest -- something impressive considering he came off the bench. Bridges is yet to start a game in 2020-21, but he has been very productive in a substitute role and is averaging 12.5 points per game while featuring mostly with the second unit thus far.