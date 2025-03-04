Bridges finished with 35 points (11-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 34 minutes in Monday's 119-101 loss to Golden State.

Bridges was present on Charlotte's injury report prior to Monday's contest with an illness, but took the floor and led all Hornets in scoring in a near double-double performance. Bridges, who also posted team-high-tying marks in threes made and blocks, recorded his second outing of the year with 35 or more points. Bridges came up one point shy of tying his season-high 36-point performance recorded just seven games ago on Feb. 20.