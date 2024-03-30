Bridges recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes during Friday's 115-97 loss to the Warriors.

Bridges was one rebound shy of registering his 19th double-double of the season Friday. He led the Hornets in scoring for the seventh time in March, though he did struggle from three and finished Friday's game with a game-worst minus-20 point differential. Bridges is averaging 20.5 points on 46.0 percent shooting, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 38.8 minutes per game in March.