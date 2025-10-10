Hornets' Miles Bridges: Nearly double-doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges recorded eight points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes of Thursday's 122-116 preseason loss to the Thunder.
Bridges missed the Hornets' final three games of the 2024-25 regular season with a hip injury, but he had a clean bill of health over the offseason. Bridges was a sixth-round fantasy player on a per-game basis in nine-category formats in 2024-25, but there are likely to be fewer offensive looks to go around if the Hornets have some luck in the injury department, particularly with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: All systems go for training camp•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Not playing Sunday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Won't play against Boston•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Paces Charlotte in lackluster night•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Good to go Tuesday•