Bridges recorded eight points (2-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes of Thursday's 122-116 preseason loss to the Thunder.

Bridges missed the Hornets' final three games of the 2024-25 regular season with a hip injury, but he had a clean bill of health over the offseason. Bridges was a sixth-round fantasy player on a per-game basis in nine-category formats in 2024-25, but there are likely to be fewer offensive looks to go around if the Hornets have some luck in the injury department, particularly with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.