Bridges racked up 22 points (8-23 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 38 minutes during Saturday's 102-95 loss to Denver.

Bridges led all Hornets in scoring while ending two rebounds short of a double-double along with a trio of blocks and a pair of steals in a well-rounded performance. Bridges has tallied 20 or more points in seven games this season, adding eight or more rebounds in five of those outings.