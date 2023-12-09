Bridges closed with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 119-116 victory over the Raptors.

Bridges led all Hornets in rebounds while notching a team-high-tying steals total and finishing as one of four players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Bridges has surpassed the 20-point mark in five games this season, posting at least 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in two straight contests.