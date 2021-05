Bridges will not have a minutes limit in Sunday's game against the Wizards, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Bridges is not on any minutes restrictions, which was also evidenced in Saturday's loss to the Knicks in which he went off for 30 points (12-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes. It's obviously a positive sign that he faces no restrictions in the second half of a back-to-back after returning from health and safety protocols.