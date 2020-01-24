Hornets' Miles Bridges: Not starting Friday
Bridges isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Bucks in Paris.
The 21-year-old will come off the bench Friday as Nicolas Batum receives the start for the game in his home country of France. Bridges figures to rejoin the starting five when the Hornets take on the Knicks on Tuesday.
