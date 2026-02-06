Bridges ended Thursday's 109-99 victory over Houston with 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

Bridges' 18 points and four assists against the Rockets mirror his averages for the season. It was a nice bounce-back performance after only scoring nine in his last outing. With the addition of Coby White at the deadline, Charlotte now has five players on its roster averaging more than 18 points per game. It will be worth monitoring who takes a back seat once White is added to the mix.