Bridges (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Saturday against the Knicks.
It was previously reported that Bridges was expected to be available Saturday, but that's not the case anymore. His next chance to play now arrives Sunday against the Wizards, which is the Hornets' final game of the regular season.
