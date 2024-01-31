Bridges (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Bridges was probable for Wednesday's matchup due to a left elbow contusion, and he'll unsurprisingly be able to suit up against Chicago. He's posted double-doubles in three of his last six appearances, averaging 22.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 39.5 minutes per game during that time.
