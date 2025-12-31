Bridges (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Golden State.

Bridges was downgraded from questionable to doubtful earlier Wednesday morning, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 27-year-old will have a couple of days to heal his right ankle sprain before Charlotte begins a back-to-back set Friday in Milwaukee. In the meantime, Tidjane Salaun, Sion James and Liam McNeeley could see increases in playing time.