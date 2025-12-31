Hornets' Miles Bridges: Officially out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bridges (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Bridges was downgraded from questionable to doubtful earlier Wednesday morning, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 27-year-old will have a couple of days to heal his right ankle sprain before Charlotte begins a back-to-back set Friday in Milwaukee. In the meantime, Tidjane Salaun, Sion James and Liam McNeeley could see increases in playing time.