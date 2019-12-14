Bridges had 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 83-73 win over the Bulls.

Bridges extend his run of scoring at least 10 points to four games, but he is not doing it at an efficient rate since he is making just 38.9 percent of his shots despite shooting 45.5 percent from deep during that span. He would be a good addition for teams looking for long-range help, but the accuracy issues conspire against his upside.