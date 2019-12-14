Hornets' Miles Bridges: One rebound shy of double-double
Bridges had 13 points (4-10 FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Friday's 83-73 win over the Bulls.
Bridges extend his run of scoring at least 10 points to four games, but he is not doing it at an efficient rate since he is making just 38.9 percent of his shots despite shooting 45.5 percent from deep during that span. He would be a good addition for teams looking for long-range help, but the accuracy issues conspire against his upside.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Explodes for 20 points•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Tallies 10 points in 19 minutes•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Adequate production in loss•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Seeing role reduced•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Double-double in Thursday's loss•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...