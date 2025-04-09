Bridges supplied 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 124-100 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bridges finished as the Hornets' leading scorer Tuesday, though he struggled from the field once again. Over his last three outings, the 27-year-old forward has averaged 14.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting an abysmal 30.4 percent from the field. Bridges is expected to continue serving as the top option for the non-contending Hornets, who have three regular-season games remaining.