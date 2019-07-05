Hornets' Miles Bridges: Participating in summer league
Bridges will take part in the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League.
The 12th overall pick in 2018, Bridges started 25 of his 80 appearances with the Hornets. He could be in line for a bigger role next season with Jeremy Lamb and Kemba Walker out of Charlotte.
