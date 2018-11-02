Hornets' Miles Bridges: Plays 19 minutes in Thursday's loss
Bridges contributed four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 loss to the Thunder.
Bridges has unsurprisingly been up and down thus far this season, posting 15 and 14 points against the Bulls and 76ers respectively in back-to-back bouts last Friday and Saturday before going scoreless in Tuesday's win over the Heat. It's possible Bridges will break out and claim a larger load of minutes as the campaign continues, but for now he's fighting tooth and nail for opportunities.
