Bridges had 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), and eight rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 104-97 preseason victory over the Celtics.

Bridges began his quest for minutes by producing 10 points in 23 minutes including two highlight-reel dunks. His efficiency was far from spectacular, as is the case with many rookies, but he demonstrated his ability to score from both the perimeter and around the basket. Nicolas Batum had a solid game and appears to be ready for a big season which could ultimately keep bridges to minutes in the teens once the regular season starts.