Bridges produced 23 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 39 minutes during Friday's 124-120 victory over the Spurs.
Bridges continues to log heavy minutes for the Hornets and came into Friday's contest averaging 36.6 minutes per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA. Bridges has had a strong start to the new year and is averaging 22.8 points on 50.6 percent shooting (including 42.3 percent from three), 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists over 37.1 minutes per game in January.
