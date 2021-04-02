Bridges tallied 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks across 30 minutes during Thursday's 111-89 loss to the Nets.

Bridges actually led the team in minutes during this blowout loss and managed to post a decent all-around line despite the poor shooting. It marks the second time across the last three games that Bridges has played at least 30 minutes after he hadn't reached the 30-minute mark prior since Feb. 28.