Bridges amassed 11 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to Orlando.

Even though Bridges has carried the Hornets on offense at times throughout the season, there's no question this was a poor performance from the veteran, as he ended with more shots than points scored. The majority of Bridges' upside comes from what he can provide as a scorer, so if his shot isn't falling, his fantasy upside is reduced considerably.