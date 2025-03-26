Bridges amassed 11 points (5-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to Orlando.
Even though Bridges has carried the Hornets on offense at times throughout the season, there's no question this was a poor performance from the veteran, as he ended with more shots than points scored. The majority of Bridges' upside comes from what he can provide as a scorer, so if his shot isn't falling, his fantasy upside is reduced considerably.
More News
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Records double-double Sunday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Scores 20 points in blowout defeat•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Grabs 10 boards in win•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Upgraded to available Thursday•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Likely to play against New York•
-
Hornets' Miles Bridges: Resting Tuesday•