Bridges produced 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 123-85 loss to Milwaukee.

Bridges didn't have his best shooting performance Tuesday, and his shooting woes played a big role in the team's overall struggles, as the Hornets scored just 85 total points. Despite the subpar performance, Bridges remains a strong play in most formats as one of Charlotte's primary offensive weapons. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 23.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.