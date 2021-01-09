Bridges scored 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-110 win over the Pelicans.

The 20 points and four made threes tied his season highs in those categories. Bridges hadn't managed more than eight points in any of the Hornets' prior four games, but the third-year forward has shown he has the upside to be a vital part of Charlotte's bench. The next step for Bridges is to find some consistency.