Bridges posted 24 points (9-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 119-112 overtime loss to the Bulls.

The 25-year-old forward has scored 20 or more points in seven of the last eight games, averaging 22.4 points, 7.1 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.9 threes, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals over that stretch. Bridges has shown remarkably little rust since his lengthy suspension was lifted, and the Hornets' offense could be about to get a boost as LaMelo Ball (ankle) nears his return.