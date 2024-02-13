Bridges notched 20 points (9-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Monday's 111-102 victory over the Pacers.

Across Bridges' 11 double-doubles this season, the 25-year-old is averaging 22.0 points and 10.9 rebounds in 38.8 minutes per game -- constituting an awesome fantasy ceiling for the two-way forward. He is a boom candidate Wednesday against a porous Atlanta defense that is lacking Clint Capela (groin).