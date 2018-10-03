Hornets' Miles Bridges: Posts 14 off the bench in win
Bridges contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Monday's 122-113 win over the Heat.
Bridges continued his strong play with another significant contribution off of the bench. The former Michigan State standout looks to be a sure bet in the Hornet's rotation behind Marvin Williams and Nicolas Batum and is worthy of late-round selection in all formats.
