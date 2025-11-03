Bridges recorded 29 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 12-12 FT), four rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 win over Utah.

Bridges was the focal point of Charlotte's offensive attack Sunday evening, leading the way in scoring while also posting a serviceable effort as a distributor. He's off to a red hot start to November, dropping 30 points Saturday against Minnesota before his impressive 29-point outburst on the way to the Hornets' third victory of the season.