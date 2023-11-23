Bridges contributed 33 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 10 rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-114 victory over the Wizards.

Bridges was eased into action as a reserve over his first two appearances of the season, but he's started in the last two matchups and has posted back-to-back double-doubles. He's now averaging 20.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.8 minutes per game this year.