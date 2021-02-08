Bridges recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 31 minutes in Sunday's 119-97 win over the Wizards.

Bridges has returned to the bench over the past two games with PJ Washington (foot) back on the court, but he still played a prominent role for Charlotte in Sunday's win. He recorded his second double-double of the season while leading the team on the boards. The 2018 first-rounder has had inconsistent production off the bench this year, but he's seen significant playing time for the Hornets.