Bridges finished Wednesday's 123-110 loss to Atlanta with 31 points (11-19 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals across 37 minutes.

Bridges recorded his 11th double-double of the season and matched his career-high mark of four blocks, something he's achieved three separate times. Bridges has been Charlotte's most consistent fantasy contributor, and he's on pace to return fourth-round value in nine-category formats with 21.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.7 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers.