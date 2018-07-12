Bridges tallied 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 87-69 Vegas Summer League playoff win against the Warriors.

Despite an up-and-down Summer League campaign, there's little doubt that the Hornets are going to give the rookie every opportunity to play. Though he isn't the strongest ballhandler, he was one of the purest shooters of this year's draft class. that alone should vault him into contention for significant time at the wing. He's more likely to join the second or third unit, but it remains to be seen how players like Nicolas Batum, Jeremy Lamb, Frank Kaminsky and Willy Hernangomez will be utilized in the frontcourt now that Dwight Howard has left the team.