Bridges scored 33 points (13-18 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 39 minutes during Friday's loss to the Nets.

The third-year forward stepped up for the short-handed Hornets and led all scorers on the night, but Bridges didn't get enough help to steal a win in Brooklyn. Over seven games since moving into the starting lineup, he's averaging 20.1 points, 6.6 boards, 3.1 threes and 2.1 assists.