Bridges ended Wednesday's 132-112 loss to New Orleans with 19 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes.

Bridges couldn't hit the 20-point mark Wednesday, but it's worth noting he's reached that mark in six of his eight outings this month. The return of LaMelo Ball will reduce Bridges' touches on offense, but he should remain a valuable offensive weapon for a struggling Charlotte team. He's averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 42.3 percent from three-point range in January.