Bridges had 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 124-121 win over Phoenix.

The 22-year-old came off the bench Wednesday and continues to operate as a key reserve for the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games, and he doesn't regularly contribute significantly outside those two categories.